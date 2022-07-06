Div Com inspects conservation works at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday inspected the progress of restoration and conservation work executed in Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation Rahul Yadav; Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, Deepika K Sharma, Executive Engineers, Consultants of Jammu Smart City Ltd and other concerned officers.

The Div Com took a round of different segments and sections of the Mubarak Mandi Complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing conservation and renovation works. He inspected the progress and quality of work at Darbar Hall, Dogra Art Museum, Raja Ram Singh Palace, Queen Palace, Old file record Archives section/ segment being renovated by Archaeological Survey of India was also examined in detail.

He directed for expediting agencies to expedite the pace of conservation works at Mubarak Mandi as the complex is expected to become a major tourist attraction of Jammu City. He instructed the executing agencies to take special care to maintain the aesthetic ambience of the prestigious heritage complex.

While inspecting conservation works of Darbar Hall, it was informed that the work laying of roof in Darbar Hall has 70% completed and plastering work is in progress.

The Div Com observed that the work of Dogra Art Museum has almost been completed and it will showcase Dogra Heritage. He directed the concerned officers to complete all the ongoing works of Dogra Art Museum by December 2022.

He also took stock of works executed in queens palace and the Executive Director MMHS apprised him that 50 percent conservation work has been completed.

He also inspected progress works which are being executed under Jammu Smart City. It was informed that the work on façade lighting has almost been completed while work on the cafeteria is in progress. The Div Com directed the concerned officers to expedite the pace of work on the cafeteria and ensure its completion well before June 2023.

He directed the concerned officers to expedite the progress of work by increasing manpower and ensure that all the executed works were completed within set timelines. He also instructed the Executive Director to be in regular touch with contractors, consultants for resolving minor issues, if any, for speedy completion of all the ongoing works.