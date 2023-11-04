Div Com inaugurates biggest Apple authorized store at Residency Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Imagine Tresor has launched its new Experiential Apple store, at Residency Road, here today.

The Store was inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar during an event in the presence of ADC Jammu Ansuya Jamwal, president Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Arun Gupta and all senior team members from the Tresor Family.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh Kumar said, “Launch of second Imagine Apple store in Jammu, is testimony of the development in the city and also syncs with our motto #BadaltaJammuKashmir. With festive season in place, it’s a great opportunity for people of Jammu to explore the new products.”

Founder and Managing Director of Tresor Group, Shaurya Seth said, “We are delighted to add second store in the series in J&K. Jammu is an important market for us and will play an integral role in the overall growth strategy of the company. We are hopeful of expanding with more store launches in the future which will continue to cater to the needs of our customer and bring the experience to newer levels.”

National Sales Head, Kunal Sangar said, “We are excited and happy about our new store launch at Residency Road, Jammu and anticipate a great response which could be seen in the euphoria amongst the customers who lined up for the launch. With a complete range of all products under one roof, we endeavour to offer enhanced customer support and after-sales service.”

“Imagine offers a wide range of Apple products and complementing range of branded accessories. The store will have the assortment of accessories to help buyers get the most out of the product range. The store is in abundance of Apple’s full line of desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and entire range of iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watches and beats”, said Shravan Kokroo, Group Head Marketing and CSR, Tresor Systems Private Limited.

Aman Sharma, Cluster Head North, Tresor said, “With the newly launched store, Imagine Tresor has introduced its second authorized Apple store in Jammu and 39th in the country. The store is located on the ground floor and has a complete range of Apple products and suiting eco system products range”.

“Customers can also avail of upto 20% off on all Apple products and up to 30% off on accessories from 3rd to 6th November 2023”, said Chandra Pandey, National Procurement Head, Tresor.