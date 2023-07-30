District Poonch Wushu C’ship from Aug 3

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, July 30: District Poonch Wushu Association will conduct District Poonch Wushu Championship 2023-24 from August 3 under the aegis of Wushu Association of J&K on the theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav’ supported by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.

The statement said it was decided unanimously by all the office bearers of the District Association in a meeting held at Poonch under the supervision of Priyanka Singh, President District Poonch Wushu Association.

The organizers have asked all the interested players of district Poonch to confirm their entries by August 2. Moreover all players are advised to reach at Sports Stadium Poonch Indoor Complex on 2nd of August at 4:30 pm sharp for weigh-in along with complete registration forms duly signed by parents also attached with Date of Birth certificate issued by Municipality Poonch or concerned Sarpanch of the village.