CRPF team wins Srinagar Invitational Tennis C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 30: A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) lifted the Srinagar Invitational Tennis Championship -2023 by defeating defending champions Moazzam Rashid and Haider Hussain at Gindun Tennis Court here today.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) duo Jay Kumar and Nadeem Samdani had a poor start to the final match, losing the first set by 3-6, but the experienced pair came back strongly in the second set to win by 6-3 and enforced a decider.

Moazzam and Haider, who have won the Srinagar doubles tournament for the past three years, went down easily in the last set to lose by 2-6. Both the teams had easy semifinal outings, winning in straight sets. Eight teams took part in the doubles tournament while the single’s edition was likely to be held in the second week of August.

President of Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association Captain Murti Gupta appreciated the winning team’s performance. He also appreciated the Kashmir wing of the association for successful conduct of the event.

“I hope that the tennis activities in both provinces of the Union Territory will continue to grow so that more and more young talent is attracted to the game,” Murti said. General Secretary B S Jaggi said there was huge potential for tennis promotion in Jammu and Kashmir and the youngsters need to take benefit from the facilities.

Joint Secretary of the Association Gurmit Singh Patel lauded the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for its support in the promotion of the game of tennis in Jammu and Kashmir.