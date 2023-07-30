JKSPLA Power lifting C’ship from Aug 12

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Jammu and Kashmir Sports Power lifting Association (JKPLSA) will conduct J&K-UT sub-junior, junior, senior and master all age categories Bench-Press Championship from August 12 to 13 at RKM Gym, Upper Gummat, Kanji House Jammu for the upcoming National Bench Press, Deadlift and Power lifting Championship to be held at Saraswati Dham from September 16 to 18 September.

A meeting of the association was also held in presence of Rajan Jain, General Secretary, Narinder Singh Manhas, Jammu Secretary, Inayat-ul-Khan, Kashmir Secretary, Hardeep Singh, joint secretary and Feroz Khan, joint secretary and others. The organizers have asked interested candidates to give their respective body weighing till 11 August from 3 pm to 6 pm at RKM Gym Gandhi Nagar Jammu.