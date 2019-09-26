District Level Wushu Championship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 26: District Level Wushu Championship was held at Harsh Niketan Higher Secondary School, Sunderbani here.

Over 200 players from Sunderbani, Nowshera, Kalakote and Rajouri participated in the championship and bagged medals. A total of 130 students bagged gold, silver and bronze medals.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sunderbani Vinod Kumar Benhal was the chief guest, while Tehsildar Sunderbani Jatinder Singh was the guest of honour. Principal, Harsh Niketan School Shallu Sharma presided over the function. Auto Peaks Thanda Pani Sunderbani Gurmeet Singh was also present on the occasion.

On the valedictory function, medals were distributed by ADC Sunderbani, Tehsildar Sunderbani and KK Khakie.

General Secretary of District Wushu Association Rajouri Charan Singh Slathia, Organizing President Ishan Sharma, Instructor Azmet Bibi, Instructor and Gold medalist of State Level Championship Zorawar Singh Khalsa, Sumit Chasyal and Amit Sharma were also present on the occasion.

While speaking, ADC Sunderbani and Tehsildar Sunderbani asked the students to participate in sports activities to keep their body mentally and physically fit. Sports plays pivotal role for overall development of the body, they asserted.

In the end, Principal Harsh Niketan School Shallu Sharma present vote of thanks.