Players to exhibit talent in Chess, Cricket; Basketball finals today

JAMMU, Sept 26: Players to exhibit their talent in finals of the ongoing Inter Collegiate Chess, Cricket and Handball Tournaments, being organized by Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu at various locations in the varsity campus, here tomorrow.

In Chess women section, GCW Udhampur will take on GCW Parade in the final tomorrow. Earlier in the first semis, GDC Udhampur beats ASCOMS Jammu by 3.5-0.5 points, whereas in the second semifinal, GCW Parade defeats GDC Kathua by 4-0 points.

In Chess men section, the quarterfinal matches were played in which GCET Jammu outplayed MBS College of Engineering and Technology by 4-0 points, GDC Kishtwar beat GDC RS Pura by 4-0 points, GDC Kathua trounced ASCOMS Jammu by 4-0 and PG Department JU outclassed GDC Udhampur by 3-2 points through best versus best game.

In Cricket, GDC Kathua will take on PG Arts JU in the summit clash tomorrow. Earlier in the second seminal, GDC Kathua defeated GDC Kishtwar by 7 wickets.

Batting first, GDC Kishtwar scored 157 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Sajid Wani played a magnificent inning of 53 runs, while Rashid Wani scored unbeaten 45 runs and Faizan chipped in 14 runs.

For GDC Kathua, Sahil, Tahir, Abhay Singh, Raj Kumar and Ram Kumar scalped one wicket each.

In reply, GDC Kathua chased the target in 17.4 overs by losing only 3 wickets. Sourav scored unbeaten 56 runs off 36 balls, while Raj Kumar made 36 runs and Abhay chipped in 27 runs.

For GDC Kishtwar, Faizan and Rashid took one wicket apiece.

The match was officiated by Suresh and Vijay Choudhary as umpires, while Vijay Raina maintained the scorecard.

In Basketball, final line up has been drawn. In men final, PG Department will clash with GDC Kathua and in women section, PG Department will take on GCW Parade in the summit clash.

Earlier in the semifinal matches, GDC Kathua beats GCET Jammu by 18-07 and PG Department defeated GDC Paloura by 37-06 in men section, whereas in women section, GCW Parade beats GDC Kathua by 21-02 and PG Department outplayed ASCOMS Sidhra by 13-05.

Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director, Directorate of Sports and Physical Education, University of Jammu interacted with the players’ alongwith Vikas Karlopia, Volleyball Coach, University of Jammu.

The matches were officiated by Rajesh Bandral, Manoj Kumar Solanki, Ranbir Singh and Vaneet Pangotra.