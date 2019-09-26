Royals Club Senior defeats APS Akhnoor by 4-0, registers berth in next stage

Hockey Tournament for women

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 26: Royals Hockey Club Senior defeated Army Public School (APS) Akhnoor by 4-0 goals and registered berth in next stage of the ongoing 1st Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial Open Hockey Tournament for women, being played at KK Hakku Hockey stadium, here.

During the match, first goal was scored in 3rd minute of the game by Geeta, second goal was netted by Anjali in 7th minute, third goal was scored by Lovely in the 9th minute and Geeta scored goal in 18th minute of the game.

Rajinder Singh Kuku Senior Vice President Hockey J&K, Dharampal Singh Veteran Hockey player, Dr Taran Singh General Secretary Hockey J&K, GS Bakshi Former General Secretary Hockey J&K and Angat Singh were prominent persons present among others.

The umpires in the first match were NIS Coach Gurmeet Kour and Anjali Thakur NIS Coach whereas Kuldip Kour performed duties of the technical officer.

In tomorrow fixture, KK Hockey Club Senior will take on Sham Lal Sharma Hockey Club Poonch.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the first hockey tournament for women being organized in J&K by Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Foundation under the aegis of Hockey J&K. This will boost the popularity of hockey among the women in J&K.

A total of 12 teams from Jammu, Poonch, Kathua, Udhampur and Akhnoor are participating in the tournament.

The final match will be played on 28th September–the birthday of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.