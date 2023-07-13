Director F&ES Visits Baltal, Takes Stock Of Safety Arrangements For Ongoing Amarnath Yatra

GANDERBAL, Jul 13: Director Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), Alok Kumar today visited Baltal axis of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra route and took stock various safety arrangements including fire safety arrangements for the ongoing holy yatra.

During the visit, the Director visited all yatra camps enroute Srinagar to Baltal including Manigam, Neilgrath, Baltal Base Camp, Baltal Tent City, Domail and also conducted surprise inspection of F&ES Gund and Kangan.

On the occasion, Alok Kumar interacted with the officers of Paramilitary, Police and Civil Administration and discussed safety and security arrangements made for yatris. He appreciated all the officers for their commendable job in ensuring smooth and hassle free yatra for the pilgrims. He also interacted with representatives of Police, Army, CRPF,SSB,ITBP,NDRF,SDRF and Indian Air Force.

At Neilgrath helipad Campus, the Director interacted with all the officers including Camp Director as well as devotees. He gave compassionate hearing to the yatris and passed necessary directions on spot for resolving their legitimate issues.

The Director during the visit enjoined upon all the officers and jawans of department to keep close liaison with all the stake holders for prompt and efficient response during any emergency. He also held a detailed meeting with SSP’s deployed in Joint PCR at Baltal base camp.

During the meeting, he was apprised about telecommunication, CCTV and Satellite facilities being provided to Yatries during their travel/trekking from Baltal to holy cave.