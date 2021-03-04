Director DPS awarded with Education Icon Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 4: PVC SS Sodhi, Director-DPS Schools J&K has been awarded with Visionaries and Leading Icon in Education-2020 Award for his meritorious services rendered in the field of school education for the last more than two decades.

He has been awarded with this prestigious award in a function, held recently at Bengaluru.

The first of its kind ‘Visionaries, Leading Icons in Education -2020 Award’ was organized by the leading Indian education portal Education Today. The endeavour was an effort to especially recognize and reward exemplary contribution of the education stalwarts for their innovative initiatives and valuable additions made in the society through school education.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sodhi said that such awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the educationists all over India and world, which was recently evident as world wide phenomena during COVID-19 pandemic, as teaching fraternity continued to make untiring efforts for the unhindered spread of education online.

The award ceremony was well supported by the galaxy of intellectuals, eminent educationists from all over India and the members of prominent media houses.