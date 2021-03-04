Media XI beats Baba Jitto CC in inaugural match

Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Cricket Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 4: All round performances with bat and ball by Faheem Tak (16 runs and 3 wickets) and Ranjit Singh (13 runs and 3 wickets), Media XI Jammu outplayed Baba Jitto CC by four runs in the exhibition match of 1st Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial T-20 Cricket Tournament, being played at MA Stadium, here today.

A total of 16 cricket teams are participating in the tournament.

The tournament is being organised by Raman Sharma-social activist and sponsored by #Abhinav Ayurveda Youtube Channel. The tournament was inaugurated by Surinder Bhagat member Babu Jagjivan Ram Foundation-an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GoI.

The chief guest said, “It is a great initiative to exploit the sports talent of the budding youth”. He also threw light on the life of late Babu Jagjivan Ram and mentioned that the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, popularly known as Babuji was a national leader, a freedom fighter, a crusader of social justice, a champion of depressed classes, a distinguished Union Minister, an able administrator and an exceptionally gifted orator.

The chief guest also felicitated Jammu lad Onkar Singh, recipient of prestigious national award ‘Bal Shakti Puraskar’ from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Later, Media XI Cricket Club won the toss and decided to bat first. Amit (19 runs off 9 balls) and Ranjit Singh (13 runs off 12 balls) provided a decent start. Anshu (32 runs off 28) and Faheem Tak (16 runs off 17 balls) capitalized further to take Media XI a challenging 132 runs in the stipulated 20 overs with help of 17 runs by Akshay.

For Baba Jitto CC, Lucky took four wickets, while Love & Bhanu shared 2 wickets each and TP Singh shared one wicket.

In reply, Baba Jitto CC had a nightmarish start as Yash from Media XI removed opener Shubam (6) in the very first over of the innings before he produced an athletic run out in his follow through to send Thapa packing to the stand.

Recovering from the initial blows, Baba Jitto CC were cruising early with Ajay (26) anchored the run chase he got support from Atul (11). However, Faheem (3/30) & Ranjit (3/21) triggered a collapse by not just getting past the threatening partnership but also knitted a bowling partnership and bundled out Baba Jitto at 122 thus handed Media XI a four runs victory. Rahul also took one wicket.

Faheem Tak was declared as Man of the Match for his all round performance.