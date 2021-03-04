Shivratri Cup: Singh CC beats Eleven Stars by 142 runs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 4: Singh CC Akhnoor trounced Eleven Stars Bantalab by a big margin of 142 runs in the ongoing Shivratri Cup-2021 and entered in quarter-final round, being played at KC Sports Club Ground, here today.

Batting first, Singh Cricket Club Akhnoor scored 196 with the loss of four wickets in stipulated 20 overs wherein Robin made highest 62 runs, while Abhi, Rahul and Sunil contributed 30, 57 and 12 runs respectively. From bowling side, Ankit, Viku, Sahil and Sumit shared one wicket each.

In reply, Eleven Stars Bantalab bundled out at 54 runs in 9.2 overs and lost the match with big margin of 142 runs. Ankit and Biku contributed 15 and 13 runs. From bowling side, Kr Sham Singh Langeh was wrecker in chief who got six wickets, whereas Binny clinched two wickets and Sumit Pandit and Abhi shared one wicket each.

Kr Sham Singh Langeh was declared as man of the match. The tournament is being organized by KC Sports Club Jammu.