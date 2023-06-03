Dir Archives inspects restoration work at Sunder Singh Gurdwara

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: Sunder Singh Gurudwara, situated at Raghunath Bazar, is around 200 years old Gurudwara. The restoration work of said Gurudwara was taken up in the “scheme for Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Architecture and Heritage of J&K”.

Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K, Pardeep Kumar, along with Assistant Director, Dr. Sangeeta Sharma, Curator, Mukul Magotra and a team of Archaeology department visited the Gurudwara today to take stock of ongoing restoration work.

The ongoing work of the first phase is nearing completion. The Director Archives gave on spot instructions to Junior Engineers of Public Works Department for preparation of DPRs of remaining works that can be taken up in phase II of the project. He also gave instructions to add some components in the DPRs as per norms of Archaeology as the building is a Heritage structure. He also instructed the engineers to take every step to preserve its originality. The members of Gurudwara Prabandak Committee were also present. They expressed their thanks to the department for the restoration work.

The Committee members also felicitated the Director and appreciated his efforts for preserving the Heritage and Culture of J&K.