Dilapidated School building and the students

Government Primary School of Bani area of Trankal in zone Bhatyas in Kathua is in dilapidated and unsafe conditions after heavy rainfall and thunderstorm damaged the school building some time back and the children and the staff continue to use the same building in unsafe conditions. Even at the initial stages, some minor repair works would have made things right but with the passage of months together , this partially damaged school building got further damaged as it was not repaired all these months despite the concerned authorities being approached about the same repeatedly. Parents complain that during the lockdown period on account of the COVID-19 pandemic , the four room building could have easily been repaired and without any problem so that it could be safely used by the children on re-opening of the school but nothing of the sort was done. Keeping in view the safety of the school children as also the staff, we urge the authorities of the Education Department to look into the issue on priority