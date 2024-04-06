DIG Orders Action Against 3 Cops For Poor Maintenance Of Police Records In Janipur

Jammu, Apr 6: Authorities on Friday issued a show-cause notice to a sub divisional police officer, ordered an inquiry against a station house officer and recommended the suspension of a head constable for not maintenance of police records, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Samba range, Dr Sunil Gupta paid a surprise visit to the police station in Janipur, inspected the record room and ‘malkhana’, they said.

On checking, most registers were not found to be maintained properly, an official said.

A show-cause notice is being issued against SDPO, Bakshi Nagar on the directions by the DIG, a departmental enquiry is ordered against SHO, Janipur for his poor supervision, and a head constable of Janipur Police Station is recommended for suspension, the official said.

During the inspection, the DIG stressed upon the SDPO and SHO, other staff to maintain extra vigil in their area due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also directed the SDPO and SHO to redress public grievances in a time-bound manner.