DIG DKR Range reviews progress on cases disposal, crime control

Excelsior Correspondent

BATOTE, May 31: A meeting was held at the DIG DKR Range Headquarters in Batote, where the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shridhar Patil reviewed the progress on the disposal of under-investigation cases, inquest proceedings, and other pending matters.

During the review meeting participated by Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, along with all supervisory officers, the DIG stressed the need for special efforts to expedite the arrest of absconders, trace missing persons, and close backlog cases that have been pending for a long time.

He instructed the officers to launch a special drive focused on arresting absconders and locating missing individuals.

To ensure convictions in ongoing investigations, the DIG directed the SSPs to ensure that cases are investigated professionally.

He emphasized the importance of regular crime meetings between supervisory officers and investigation officers to ensure thorough and timely investigations.

The DIG also called for joint stringent action against Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and the support networks of militants.

Supervisory officers were directed to stay in regular contact with Village Defence Groups (VDGs), Public Prosecutors (PPs), and Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) to generate intelligence and prevent any untoward incidents.

He emphasized the need for pro-people and responsive policing while dealing firmly with criminals.