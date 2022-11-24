Introduction

A face mask forms the most formidable defense against covid-19. This simple practice can not only protect you but also the person next to you. But the type of protection you get depends on several factors, and one of these is the type of mask you are wearing. And when it comes to mask types, there are so many varieties in place it can be a bit confusing. You have probably heard about N95, KN95, surgical masks, or FFP2 masken Schwarz. So what is the difference between these masks? Which one offers the best protection? Don’t worry because in this article we explain to you all these types of face masks and what protection you get from each one. Plus, we will tell you why purchasing an ffp2 masken Schwarz is the best thing as far as covid-19 protection goes.

Fabric Masks

When it comes to fabric masks, the most important thing is the material of which the face mask is made. Weave tightness is incredibly important. One simple way to check this is to hold the mask up against light. A poor quality mask will easily show individual fiber outlines. It means that it won’t be effective at filtering particles.

Fabric masks are usually made from 100% cotton material and have tight weave. It is because cotton has natural fibers with a more 3D- structure than that of synthetic fibers. The 3D structure forms more barriers that help to slow down the movement of particles into and out of the mask.

Think multiple layers.

Another vital thing about fabric masks is the number of layers in the mask. Research shows that a mask containing several layers blocks particles much better than that which has fewer layers.

A double-layered mask with a tight-woven material complete with a built-in pocket for placing a filter is a decent option.

Polypropylene is the best filter fabric, and is a derivative of plastic. Other than being an excellent filter material, polypropylene also has electric charges that trap droplets coming in and going out of the mask.

In the absence of polypropylene, the next best item is tissue paper. Two facial sheets of tissue are taken and then folded before being placed in the inner pockets of the mask. This will give you a four-layered filter.

FFP2 Masks

Filtering Face-piece masks, abbreviated as FFP masks, are the European version of N95. The masks are classed into three categories, from one to three. One is the lowest rating while three is the highest quality masks. Approved to be used by the European Union, FFP masks have an excellent filtration rate. For example, the ffp2 masken Schwarz boasts a 94% filtration rate. It means it can filter out at least 94% of aerosols, including airborne viruses that cause covid-19. The masks are designed to be used only once and then disposed and contain several layers of different materials. One of them is polypropylene filter that can trap the smallest airborne particles.

A Max Plank Institute study shows that a correct-fitting Schwarze ffp2 maske can reduce your risk of contracting covid-19 to just 0.01%. This translates to 99.99% efficiency. Compare this with a fabric mask that only disrupts the airflow of the speaker and trap large particles in their women materials. Also, the effectiveness of fabric masks is a moving target and it depends on the design and fabric used. Always choose a multi-layered mask that fits tightly and manufactured from dense materials as it will provide better protection than a single-layered mask.

N95 respirators

N95 masks may have dominated the market especially during the start of the pandemic. They are equivalent to a Schwarze ffp2 maske. Like the very best ffp2 masks, they form a watertight seal around your nose and mouth, preventing particles from leaving or entering the mask. These masks keep out a minimum of 95% airborne particles when worn right. They not only protect the person wearing the mask but also those around them. One of the reasons these masks are so effective is that they contain several layers of propylene fibers. The propylene material has static electricity advantage that helps it to trap outgoing and incoming droplets from the wearer.

KN95 respirators

KN95 masks also filter at least 95% of aerosols suspended in the air. It is the Chinese version of N95 masks although its performance has been called into question. This is mainly because of counterfeits that have penetrated the market. Buying a KN95 mask puts you at a risk of getting lower protection. For this reason, not lowering your guard is more important than ever. Even if you are masked up, you should still keep a physical distance of two meters, regularly clean your hands, and avoid crowds as much as possible.

Surgical masks

These masks are single-use face coverings worn loosely over the face. The masks were in acute shortage at the beginning of the pandemic but are commonplace now. The masks are used for protecting those around the person wearing the mask. They can block larger airborne droplets or splashes. The vast majority of these masks are made from paper, although some tend to be made from polypropylene. Research has shown that surgical masks can block a big percentage of respiratory droplets produced by infected people. However, the degree of protection of the wearer of these masks varies a lot. One variety, for example, can filter 80% of the particles, while another manages only 30%.

Conclusion

The options for masking up are limitless. The wide variety of masks available has left the average consumer confused and befuddled. They are not aware of the masks that give them the best protection against covid-19. In short, the main variety of mask you should purchase in Europe is the FFP2 masken Schwarz. It offers a far better protection against coronavirus than surgical or fabric masks. With a filtration efficiency of at least 95%, these masks trap the smallest of airborne particles to protect not only the person wearing the mask but also those around them.