Diego Luna excited to return as Cassian Andor with ‘Andor’

Los Angeles, Dec 23: Actor Diego Luna says he feels “blessed” to once again step into the shoes of his “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” character Cassian Andor with the upcoming series “Andor”.

The show, which will debut on the streamer Disney Plus next year, will see Luna return as the titular rebel spy and the cocky daredevil who helped Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso steal the ‘Death Star’ plans in the hit 2016 film.

“I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents,” the “Narcos: Mexico” star told The Hollywood Reporter.

“‘Rogue One’ was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role,” he added.

Luna said fans of “Rogue One” will get to know more about the character, including his nature of sacrificing others to keep safeguard his mission.

“It’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends. The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor,” the Mexican actor said.

“I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers. What happens in ‘Rogue One’ is something we can actually reflect on… It’s a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us,” he added.

Created by Jared Bush, “Andor” will also feature Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly with Alan Tudyk reprising his role of K-2SO.

The series started production in London last month. (PTI)