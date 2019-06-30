Dialogue only way forward for peace in J&K: Abdullah

JAMMU: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said talks were the only way forward to herald peace in Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that the Centre would soon take an initiative to start a dialogue in this regard with Pakistan and all the other stakeholders.

Abdullah also wished a blissful pilgrimage to those visiting the holy cave shrine of Amarnath at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

“The process of dialogue should be initiated with all shades of opinion in Jammu and Kashmir, as also with Pakistan to achieve the larger objective of peace in the State,” he said on the sidelines of a function at Lakhanpur in Kathua district. (AGENCIES)