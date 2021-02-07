Dhauliganga river in spate destroys homes, ITBP rushes for rescue of casualties

Chamoli: A massive flood has been reported from Uttarakhand, where the water level in Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. The flooding due to cloudburst or breaching of a reservoir has destroyed many river bankside houses. Hundreds of ITBP personnel have rushed for the rescue of feared casualties, the ITBP said.

The Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have left for the spot.

Taking stock of the situation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said: “A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Government is taking all necessary steps.”

Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area. People living on the bank of Alaknanda river are advised to move to safe places at the earliest said Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand.