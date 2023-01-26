DG’s Prison Medal conferred to 10 officials

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: On the eve of Republic Day, 2023, Director General’s Prison Medal has been awarded to 10 Officer/Official(s) of the Prisons Department, J&K in recognition of their outstanding performance.

The awardees include Shabir Ahmed, I/c Assistant Superintendent Jail, District Jail Poonch; Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, Head Assistant, Central Jail Srinagar; Kamal Singh, Head Warder, Central Jail Jammu Kotbhalwal; Mohd. Naseer Mumtaz, Head Warder, District Jail Rajouri; Ram Kumar, SG. Warder, District Jail Udhampur; Rakesh Kumar, SG. Warder, District Jail Kathua; Fayaz Ahmed Lone, I/c SG. Warder, District Jail Anantnag; Nazir Ahmed Ganaie, Warder, District Jail Kupwara; Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, Warder, District Jail Baramulla and Bhim Singh, Jamadar, District Jail Kishtwar.

While congratulating the awardees, Deepak Kumar, Director General of Prisons expressed the hope that they would continue to work with the same zeal and enthusiasm in future also.