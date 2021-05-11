DGP J&K chairs high-level meeting of officers

SRINAGAR: In connection with the annual Darbar Move from Jammu to the summer capital, Police Headquarters and other move police offices resumed their functioning here today. The DGP J&K reached PHQ where he was received by senior police officers of the PHQ. He was given a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival.

Soon after the PHQ resumed its functioning at Srinagar, the DGP chaired a meeting of senior police officers in the conference hall which was attended by ADGsP S.J.M. Gillani, A.G Mir, IGsP, Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar, DIG CKR, Amit Kumar, AIsG of PHQ, SSP Budgam and other senior officers.

At the very outset, the DGP extended his good wishes to the outgoing ADGsP, S.J.M. Gillani, A.G Mir on their transfer from Police headquarters and appreciated the role and contribution of outgoing officers during their tenure in PHQ. DGP wished good luck and success to the outgoing officers for future assignments.

During his address to the officers, the DGP directed for restoration of all the quarantine centres which were created last year with additional facilities. The DGP said that the COVID care centre for mild and moderate sick COVID positive personnel has been created in Jammu with the facility like oxygen, concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ambulance etc. He said that a Centre with the same kind of facilities will be created at Srinagar to meet any exigency in view of the second wave of COVID 19.

Singh said that we have a huge responsibility on our shoulders and it is our professional and moral obligation that we continue to stand by our people in these difficult times and continue all possible help and assistance to civil administration in the fight against the coronavirus. He directed the officers to follow all the good practices as per the advisories issued by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

The DGP said that our Jawans are getting infected as the force is on the ground working tirelessly to protect the lives of people and added that it is encouraging the severity of the disease is less and immunity to fight the virus has increased after the vaccination and by following the COVID appropriate behaviour. He expressed his deep sorrow for the loss of Deputy Director Prosecution, PHQ who died due to COVID-19. He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for peace of the departed soul.

The DGP directed the AIsG of PHQ to monitor and ensure the implementation of e-office within the specified time frame.(KNS)