DGGI Gurugram arrests 2 for defrauding exchequer of over Rs 690 crore

NEW DELHI : In an ongoing investigation, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Gurugram Zonal Unit, on Monday arrested two gang members of a fake invoicing syndicate.

Both have been sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Vikas and Manish, both are residents of Haryana’s Sirsa.

“They were involved in a GST fraud where they used to issue fake GST invoices in excess of Rs 4,800 crore which defrauded the exchequer of more than Rs 690 crores,” read a statement by Union Finance Ministry.

Both the accused had relocated to Nepal in a bid to escape being caught and to perpetuate the fraud.

“After a tip off, they were nabbed and were found to be in possession of huge incriminating documents and gadgets in the form of multiple laptops, multiple smart phones, debit cards, PAN and Aadhar details of multiple persons, multiple notary stamps etc.,” the statement added.

Based on evidence available and statements recorded, hundreds of fake firms have been created on the basis of PAN and Aadhar cards of unknown persons whose data have been procured by a separate syndicate. The fake firms have been found to have created fake invoices in excess of Rs 4,814 crore.

“Analysis of the huge data is underway and involvement of other people and companies cannot be ruled out. The entire scam was orchestrated by using various high tech apps and messaging services which did not require use of direct calling. They were actively collaborated by other masterminds from different parts of the country,” it further added.

The present arrests are in a continuance of the case in which DGGI, Gurugram Zonal Unit, had earlier arrested Kabir Kumar from the New Delhi airport while fleeing the city and had been arrested for ITC fraud of Rs 527 crores. (AGENCY)