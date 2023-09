Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Arvind Kumar, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The DG, STPI discussed promotion of IT Sector, startup innovation, entrepreneurship and setting up of a Centre of Entrepreneurship in UT of J&K. He also informed the Lt Governor on various steps taken by STPI for growth of IT sector across the country.