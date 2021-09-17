Development Activities Help In Reducing Stone Pelting Incidents In J&K: Ashish Sood

New Delhi Sep 17: BJP leader and co- incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ashish Sood on Friday hailed the outreach programmes of the central government and said, such efforts will become a “game changer” and help the Union territory to progress on the path of development.

“Modi government has given an ample emphasis on the all-round development of the country, which can happen only when the remote states like J&K will be given due importance in terms of all-round development,” Mr. Sood said.

Recently, the government has started a nine-week long Public Outreach Programme in Jammu and Kashmir, under which around 70 central Ministers are visiting the newly carved Union territory to inform the public about the various central schemes as well as to obtain the feedback from the officials, locals and public representatives from the ground.

This is the second such outreach programme launched by the government after the abrogation of Article 370.

In an apparent attack on previous Congress and other governments in Jammu and Kashmir, Sood said “For last 70 years schemes were made at center, but were not implemented in J&K despite availability of funds”.

He said “empowerment of youth” is the key for all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir, and added: “The Modi government has started various schemes so that youngsters can be a part of the development process.

Due to the initiative of schemes like Super 75, Tejaswini, Back to village and ‘Mumkin’, a huge change has been seen among the students. The involvement of the students in the insurgent activities and stone pelting has also been reduced significantly,” he added.

“After the abrogation of article 370, the schemes like Prime Minister Ayushmann Yojana Gold Card, Jal Jivan Mission, providing piped water to the remote hilly area, Prime Minister Aawas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission have opened the gates of development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he asserted.

In January 2021 the BJP- led central government had approved a 28,400 crore package for Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently under “Mission Youth programme”, an amount of Rs 600 crores has been earmarked to engage with the various industries and sectors to help the youth in finding job opportunities.

In addition, Mission Youth is also providing free coaching for eligible J&K youth in preparation for various competitive tests across the country.

Under the Super 75 scheme, the financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to young women for their post-graduate programs, whereas, the Tejaswini scheme will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to young women so that they can generate their own livelihood and self-employed ventures. (Agencies)