Despite rain one-way traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway

SRINAGAR: Traffic was on Thursday resumed on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, after remaining suspended on Wednesday in view of weekly maintenance of the road.

However, only Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) were allowed from Jammu to Srinagar today due to inclement weather.

The traffic department spokesman had Wednesday night advised people not to undertake a journey on the Srinagar-Jammu highway without confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units (TCUs) in view of inclement weather prediction issued by the Meteorological department.

However, he said that in case of fair weather and better road condition Light Motor Vehicle (LMVs) carrying passengers will be allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar. Later, Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Jekheni Udhampur from 1400 hrs to 2400 hrs.

He said now only HMVs are allowed to move towards Kashmir after allowing some LMVs in the morning. This decision was taken keeping in view the rain and threat of landslides and shooting stones. We have stopped all LMVs at Udhampur, he said.

However, truckers alleged that they are stranded at Udhampur for the past few days as they are not being allowed to move. Essential commodities, including vegetables and fruits, will get damaged if we are not allowed to move towards Kashmir, the drivers said.

He said security forces have also been advised to ply from Jammu to Srinagar after confirming the status of the highway.

Meanwhile, the historic Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch also remained closed since December last year. However, residents living on both sides of the road alleged that though snow clearance operation has been completed, traffic has not been resumed on the road, seen as an alternative to the Srinagar-Jammu highway. (Agency)