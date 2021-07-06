Delimitation panel reaches Srinagar to meet pol leaders

SRINAGAR: The five-member Delimitation panel arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday as part of its four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

The panel led by (Retd) Justice Ranjana Desai arrived Srinagar this afternoon.

The panel is on a four-day visit to J&K and it will meet different political parties and District Election Officers of 20 districts.

The panel soon after arriving in Srinagar, straightly drove to Hotel Lalit here where it will meet different political groups today. (KNO)