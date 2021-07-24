Delhi Theatres At 50%; Metro Trains, Buses At Full Capacity From Monday

New Delhi: The Delhi metro and public buses can operate at full seating capacity while cinema, theatre halls and multiplexes can reopen at 50 per cent capacity from Monday, the state administration said on Sunday. The Delhi Metro and Transport Corporation and cluster bus services are currently operating at 50 per cent seating capacity. The order, however, states that standing passengers will not be allowed.

The gathering limit at wedding ceremonies and funerals has also been increased from 50 to 100. Spas can also reopen from Monday but their all employees have to be fully vaccinated or undergo RT-PCR test fortnightly.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a gap of weeks to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

The relaxations in restrictions have come amid a dip in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The city recorded 58 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Friday.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.09 per cent now.

Recently, Niti Aayog member VK Paul told the Delhi government to remain watchful as the next three months are important and unlocking activities can lead to an increase in coronavirus cases.

“Unlock activity could lead to an increase in cases, though at present the positivity rate of cases is at its lowest point”, Dr Paul said at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). (Agencies)