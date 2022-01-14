Delhi Police recovers IED from Ghazipur flower market

New Delhi: In a major security threat, Delhi Police recovered an Improvised explosive device (IED) from an unattended bag at Ghazipur Flower Market on Friday.

It was seen that Delhi Police rushes bomb disposal squad to Ghazipur Flower Market in East Delhi after the recovery of an unattended bag. Delhi Police officials also informed that fire engines have been sent to the site. Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told media persons today, “Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered.” More details are awaited. (Agencies)