Lockdown in Delhi extended by a week amid COVID-19 spike: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended lockdown in the national capital by a week due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

“We had imposed a 6-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday (May 3) till 5 am,” said the Chief Minister while addressing the press conference on Sunday.

The national capital has recorded the highest single-day toll with 24,103 cases of coronavirus for the city since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Kejriwal had last week announced a week-long complete ‘lockdown’ from April 19, 10 pm till April 26 at 5 am.

Prior to that, the Delhi government had announced a weekend curfew in the national capital from 10 pm on April 16 till 6 am on April 19, and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Delhi on Saturday reported 24,103 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the outbreak of the pandemic. This is the third successive day the national capital has seen the highest daily fatalities due to coronavirus. (AGENCY)