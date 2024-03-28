Delhi HC Dismisses PIL To Remove Arvind Kejriwal From CM Post After Arrest

NEW DELHI, Mar 28: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking the removal of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister following his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan refused to comment on the merits of the issue, saying the same fell outside the scope of judicial interference.

“It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law,” the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.