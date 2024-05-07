Delhi court to pass order on framing charge against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on May 10

NEW DELHI, May 7: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on May 10 its order on whether to frame charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, who was scheduled to pass an order on Tuesday, adjourned the matter, saying certain corrections were required in the order.

The judge had earlier dismissed an application filed by Singh, seeking time for making further submissions on the charges and for further investigation.

Singh had claimed that he was not in India on the date of one of the incidents, where a complainant has alleged that she was harassed at the WFI office.

Singh’s counsel had claimed that the Delhi Police had relied upon the call detail records (CDR) of the coach who had accompanied the complainant and stated that they had gone to the WFI on September 7, 2022, where she was allegedly molested.

However, the CDR has not been placed on record by the police, the counsel had claimed.

The counsel had further claimed that Singh was not in the country on the date when the offence is alleged.

The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The police had also charged Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the WFI, in the case. (PTI)