Delegation Of Committee On Estimates, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 11: Delegation of Committee on Estimates of Haryana Vidhan Sabha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan.
The members of the delegation led by its Chairperson Mohan Lal Badoli shared their insights on the all-round rapid development going on in the UT of Jammu Kashmir with many new initiatives and schemes launched for the welfare of people.
