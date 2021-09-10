Delegation led by Union Agriculture Minister to Kashmir visits Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park

SRINAGAR, Sep 10: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Kailash Choudhary and Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture Sushri Shobha Karandlaje today had a detailed visit to Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park, Pampore, where they inspected various departments of the processing unit.

In addition to the Stigma Separation Center, they also inspected the Drawing, grading, packing and E-Auction Centers at the park.

Union Minister for Agriculture Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said that the Central Government is ready to provide all possible help and support to the farmers. With the existence of Spice Park the income out of saffron production of growers has doubled. Center will provide all kind of facilities and assistance to the farmers that will make the lives of our farmers prosperous, he added.

During the programme the delegation of ministers also spoke to the farmers, during which the farmers presented their grievances and issues before the visiting dignitaries. The farmers were assured that the government will take up the issues on priority to resolve the legitimate demands of the farmers.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Shri Farooq Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Shri Naveen Kumar Chaudhry, District Development Commissioner Pulwama Shri Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhry, Director Agriculture Kashmir Shri Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry and other officials, besides a good number of farmers also participated in the interaction program.