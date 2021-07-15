Delegation led by PDP youth leader calls on Lt Governor

JAMMU: A delegation from Rajouri led by Sh Tazim Dar, PDP Youth leader called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, here at Raj Bhavan today.

The delegation comprising various local religious leaders and social activists apprised the Lt Governor about the concerning issues of their area and submitted a memorandum of demands calling for replacement of old water supply pipes, expediting the upgradation of Rajouri-Bufliaz road, making the Maternity hospital at Rajouri functional, besides highlighting a host of other developmental and public welfare issues.

The Lt Governor while hearing the issues and demands of the delegation assured them that all their genuine issues and concerns would be taken up for consideration and appropriate action.

He urged the members of the delegation to continue their efforts for the welfare of people.