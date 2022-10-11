IPS officer Deepak Kumar given additional charge of J&K DGP (Prisons)

Jammu, Oct 11: Senior IPS officer Deepak Kumar was on Tuesday given the additional charge of Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (Prisons).

The post fell vacant after the murder of DGP (prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia allegedly by his domestic help here last week.

Kumar, a 1993-batch officer, is presently posted as Director General (prosecution) and is also holding the additional charge as Managing Director, Police Housing Corporation, and Director Prosecution, Kashmir.

In an order, J-K home department said Kumar shall also hold the additional charge of the post of DGP (Prisons) in addition to his own duties till further orders.

The decision was taken in the interest of the administration, the order said.

Lohia was found murdered at his temporary residence on the outskirts of Jammu on October 3. His domestic help was arrested and he confessed to having killed him, according to police.