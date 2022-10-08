DDC Chairperson, public delegation, J&K Students Association call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, October 8: Nuzhat Ifaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The DDC Chairperson accompanied by former Legislator, Ifaq Jabbar apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance of Ganderbal area pertaining to development of prominent tourist & religious places, expediting major development projects and strengthening the revived water transportation.

The DDC Chairperson also projected the demands for beautification of nallah Sindh and construction of amusement park in the district.

Similarly, a public delegation led by Vijay Raina, Sarpanch Chowgam-A and BJP District Spokesperson, Kulgam also called on the Lt Governor and raised several public issues including permanent rehabilitation of families of village Gund Tankipora, Devsar affected during 2014 floods and creation of CD Block for Village Chowgam in Kulgam.

Later, Jammu & Kamir Students Association headed by Nasir Khuehami submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the welfare of student community of J&K including establiment of National Law University; introduction of training course for teachers of Higher education; establiment of Women Degree College in Bandipora; enhancing PG seats in medical colleges in J&K and fast-tracking of recruitment process.

The members of the delegation also extended their gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for taking revolutionary steps for the empowerment of tribal students through various new initiatives.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the demands put forth by members of the delegations and assured appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands.

While interacting with the members of J&K Students Association, the Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is making dedicated efforts to ensure access to quality education for all.

We are implementing the National Education Policy in letter and spirit and ensuring that all the educational institutions maintain academic standards and empower students to be a key driver of socio-economic growth of the UT of J&K and the nation, added the Lt Governor.