DC Kulgam inaugurates JKB ATM at Laroo

Excelsior Correspondent

KULGAM, Feb 13: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan today inaugurated Jammu & Kashmir Bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Laroo.

This is the 29th ATM of J&K Bank in Kulgam district.

The cash dispensing terminal was inaugurated in presence of the Bank’s Zonal Head Khursheed Muzaffar, Cluster Head Shariq Mehraj amid a good gathering of valuable customers, traders besides other bank officials.

While inaugurating the ATM, the DC commended the Jammu and Kashmir Bank for its efforts in expanding its network.

It was informed that the newly inaugurated ATM will provide convenient banking services to the people of Kulgam and traders as the ATM is located near bus stand Laroo Kulgam.

This will also enable residents to withdraw cash, check their account balance and perform various other transactions without having to travel to distant bank branches.