DC inspects Oxygen Generation Plant at Gandhi Nagar Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 6: Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg today inspected the functioning of the newly installed 1200 LPM Oxygen Generation Plant at the old block of Gandhi Nagar hospital, which has been notified as designated Covid hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by ADC (Adm) Satish Sharma, besides CMO, Medical Superintendent, Superintendent Engineer (Mechanical) and other concerned officers.

The Deputy Commissioner took a round of plant and inquired about its overall functioning. He was appraised that with the commissioning of this plant the hospital has become self-sufficient to cater to the medical oxygen needs. The oxygen generating plant has the capacity to cater to 92 beds at a time, the DC was told.

The DC said that it will substantially augment the availability of medical oxygen in the present oxygen bank reducing the dependence on the oxygen cylinders.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the arrangements being put in place for management and treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the hospital authorities to augment the existing bed capacity for efficient management of Covid patients.