DC Baramulla inspects Water Filtration Plant at Azad Gunj

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, July 17: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today visited Azad Gunj Baramulla and inspected the Water Filtration Plant there.

During inspection, Dr Sehrish had a detailed assessment of the status of the filtration plant. She also checked the requisite parameters for providing potable drinking water facilities to the people.

While giving a brief about the functioning of the filtration plant, the DC was apprised that the water treatment plant feeds potable drinking water to more than 35 thousand souls of Baramulla town.

The DC also interacted with the concerned officers and discussed various measures for further streamlining of the plant.

On the occasion, Dr Sehrish said that the administration is duty bound to provide safe drinking water to the people and re-affirmed Government’s resolve to ensure smooth supply of drinking water in the district.

Moreover, the DC stressed upon the engineers to maintain quality and ensure that potable water is supplied to consumers regularly.