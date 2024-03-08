Days Before It Announces Polls, EC To Meet Top MHA Officials

NEW DELHI, Mar 8: Days before it announces schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, the top brass of the Election Commission has called senior Home ministry officials to review security preparedness for the democratic exercise.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and fellow Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Friday to discuss deployment of central forces in states, sources said.

The meeting also comes days before the Commission’s Jammu and Kashmir visit to review poll preparedness.