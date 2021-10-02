Dal Lake not cleaned up to the level it was supposed to: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 2: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that there was no denying that the famous Dal lake wasn’t cleaned upto level it was supposed to but UT administration will hire more machines to ensure proper cleaning of the lake in the weeks ahead.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of Swarch Bharat Abhiyan that coincides with the birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi, LG Sinha said that it is true that Dale Lake hasn’t been cleaned the way it was supposed to.

“There are some de-weeding machines functioning in the Lake, but the UT administration will hire more machines to clean the Lake. It has to be a collective responsibility of people to keep the Lake clean. The Lake adds to the beauty of Srinagar and I urge the people of Srinagar to put in a collective effort to save it and to keep it clean,” the LG said.

He said that the UT administration has launched a 15-day cleanliness drive across UT including Srinagar under which people would invite others including friends, relatives to keep their areas clean. (KNO)