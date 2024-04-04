D-Mart’s Q4 revenue rises nearly 20 pc to Rs 12,393.46 cr

NEW DELHI, Apr 4: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 19.89 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 12,393.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2024.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 10,337.12 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

“Standalone Revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) March 31, 2024, stood at Rs 12,393.46 crore,” the company said while sharing an update at the end of the quarter.

The total number of stores as of March 31, 2024, stood at 365.

However, the Damani-family promoted company also added the “standalone revenue from operations for QE March 31, 2024, given above is subject to audit by the statutory auditors of the company”.

In the January-March quarter of FY2021-22, Avenue Supermarts’ standalone revenue was Rs 8,606.09 crore.

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan. (PTI)