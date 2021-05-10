Curfew extended till May 17 in Leh

JAMMU: The Ladakh Administration on Monday extended till May 17 the curfew imposed in Leh to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew was earlier scheduled to end on Monday.

Leh District disaster management authority (DDMA) Chairman Shrikant Suse said stringent action would be taken against the violators.

The essential item shops, including grocery, meat, chicken, dairy products, vegetables and bakeries, were allowed to open everyday from 8 am to 1 pm, he told media here.

He said essential supplies would be made available for people living in far-off places, which don’t have such stores.

Stressing that people were exploiting relaxation and exemptions, he said the movement of vehicles would not be allowed.

The DDMA Office would provide vehicle movement passes on a need basis for emergencies, he added.

Suse requested people to not spread unwanted rumours and appealed to them to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

The restrictions, he said, would help health employees get a “much-needed” break.

Further, he has sought feedback from the head of departments regarding the rosters prepared for government employees. (AGENCY)