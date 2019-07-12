Culvert on Harni-Kasiote road washed away due to floods

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, July 12: Flash floods triggered by heavy rain washed away a culvert on Harni – Kasiote road in Mendhar sub- division snapping link of about half a dozen villages and several hamlets, besides washing away a water supply line.

Reports said heavy rain in the area last night caused flood in several nallahs and Mendhar river. Due to flash flood in Gursai Nallah, the culvert temporarily repaired by R&B Mendhar authorities some time back, was washed away, affecting vehicular movement.

After the flood water receded, the people started moving through the nallah and the vehicles started trans-ship movement on the either side. The link to Harni, Kasiote, Harmutta and Kite Ferozallan villages has been snapped.

Nadeem Rafiq Hussein Khan, chairman Mendhar Youth Club said that this culvert was also washed away during last year floods but no proper repair work was initiated by the R&B authorities. He demanded that a raised, strong and concrete culvert be constructed at this nallah for the permanent solution. He said during this rainy season the villages on that side of the nallah would remain cut off if proper repair work was not initiated by the R&B authorities Poonch.