CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

NEW DELHI, Dec 16: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced dates for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023. As per the agency, the exams will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023.

NTA had conducted the debut edition of CUET for approximately 14,90,293 candidates this year. The candidates applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities.

CUET-UG began in July and was marred by glitches prompting the NTA to cancel the exam at multiple centres. While several students were informed about the cancellation a night before the exam, many of them were turned away from centres.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main’s average registration of 9 lakh.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations. While JEE-Mains is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted twice a year, NEET is conducted in pen and paper mode. (Agencies)