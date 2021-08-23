CSC owner held for updating forged documents online in J&K’s Ramban

Jammu, Aug 23: Police on Monday arrested one Common Service Centre (CSC) owner for updating forged documents online to avail Domicile Certificate in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police spokesman here said that a letter was received from Executive Magistrate, Banihal mentioning that while scrutinizing documents regarding issuance of domicile certificates, the office found that the documents like PRC, DOBs, processed and uploaded online, were forged.

“Acting swiftly a case was registered and investigation initiated and during the course of investigation, one Nasir Ahmad Naik of Doligam, Banihal owner of CSC Doligam was arrested,” police said.

Pertinent to mention that for issuance of domicile certificates online the applicants are required to submit documents online through common service centres but, through this process, the accused used to forge the documents to get the domicile certificates issued for clients. (Agencies)