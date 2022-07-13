CS reviews stock position of Petroleum Products including ATF in the valley

Asks for strengthening of ATF stocks to meet the rising demand

SRINAGAR, JULY 13: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, reviewed stock position of Petroleum Products including ATF in the valley, here today.

Financial Commissioner (ACS), Home, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and IGP, Traffic, J&K, among others participated in the meeting.

Considering increase in the air traffic at the Srinagar International Airport as a sequel to busier tourist season this year, including the Hajj flights, the Chief Secretary observed that there is need to strengthen the stock position of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to meet the rising demand. While reviewing the status, the Chief Secretary asked IGP Traffic to facilitate the exit of empty ATF trucks by 2PM from Qazi Gund so that fresh ATF stocks could be brought back in the valley.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary was also apprised about the stock position of other petroleum products including LPG, etc. It was informed that the stocks of all items are being maintained at desirable level and are adequate.