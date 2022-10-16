CS reviews developmental works in District Budgam; Assured all possible help in uplifting economy of Budgam

Directs for timely completion of development projects and saturation of Welfare Schemes

CS Interacts with DDCs, BDCs, Presidents of Municipalities at Budgam

BUDGAM, OCTOBER 16: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today toured district Budgam to take stock of progress made on various ongoing developmental works and flagship schemes under taken by various departments in the district.

The Chief Secretary took comprehensive review of district Capex budget 2021-22 & 2022-23, Financial/ physical progress under district Capex budget including CSS, physical progress under district budget 2022-23, Status of Back to Village programme and other flagship programmes.

Dr. Mehta gave directions to complete the projects on set time line. Executing agencies were directed to expedite the progress of ongoing works.

At the outset, the District Development Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid gave a sector wise detailed presentation of various ongoing developmental works, flagship schemes being executed by different departments in the district.

The Chief Secretary directed the concerned departments to ensure effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100% eligible beneficiaries under all schemes so that no eligible beneficiary is left out. He directed all the officers to work in coordination for better results at the grassroots level.

The Agriculture department was asked to prepare a District Agriculture and export plan and to increase the production of pulses besides Sheep Husbandry department was asked to increase mutton production in the district. FCS & CA was directed to conduct survey regarding availability of ration depots in remote blocks of the district.

The DDC was directed to organize sports and awareness activities at Gram Panchayat level to motivate the youths about different income generating schemes and engage them for establishing self employment units to channelize their energy in right direction. Employment department was told to prepare the District Employment Plan and organize workshop with the support of other allied departments.

GM DIC was directed to facilitate the unemployed youth to establish their units in the district. With the objective that everybody should play he directed District Sports Officers to organize games and activities at panchayat and District Level and ensure everybody’s participation.

Similarly RDD was asked to ensure door to door segregation of solid waste collection in rural areas with the help of PRIs.

DC was further asked to ensure rationalization of teaching staff within 30 days in the schools. Besides, toilets and drinking water facility should be functional in all government schools.

While reviewing the road wise progress of PMGSY and PWD sector the Chief Secretary directed the concerned authorities to expedite the progress of work and achieve the targets set by the Government as per the set timelines. He also reviewed the progress on Jal Jeevan Mission and directed for speeding up the process.

The DDC apprised the Chief Secretary about number of works taken up during the financial year 2021-22, under (B2V3) and works completed so far. Directions were issued to concerned departments for identifying those works which are pending under previous programmes and complete them at an earliest.

District heads of various departments apprised the Chief Secretary about the status of different schemes taken up by their respective departments and their status as on date. DDC was asked to regularly monitor all ongoing developmental works and get feedback from district officers on daily basis.

Chief Secretary laid emphasis on promotion of Doodhpathri, Tosamaidan and Yousmarg tourist destinations and directed the concerned to brace up for holding number of tourism related activities at all tourist destinations.

He emphasized that besides proper sanitation and putting in place all other required facilities at tourist destinations, facilities like huts, cafeteria and lavatory complexes be established for the hassle-free stay of tourists there.

Chief Secretary emphasized on convergence of MGNREGA with other schemes to provide maximum wages to the registered labourers and create durable rural assets.

He stressed on expediting the work on all ongoing projects and their timely completion. He said that works taken up be completed in all respects.

He directed officers to work in coordination and ensure speedy completion of all developmental projects.

Chairman, District Development Council, Nazir Ahmad Khan; Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD), Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, SP Budgam, Tahir Saleem, Chief Engineers R&B, KPDCL, Jal Shakti, Heads of Horticulture, Education, Health, RDD, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Command Area, Agriculture departments and district and sectorial officers were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta Saturday visited Budgam and interacted with DDC, BDC members, Presidents of Municipal Councils and other PRIs at Dak Bunglow here.

The delegations raised their demands and issues with the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary gave them patient hearing and assured them that all there genuine demands will be addressed on priority.

Dr Mehta also inspected stalls set up by different departments showing their products. Among the stalls Agricultural, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Handicrafts and Handloom presented their different items and briefed the Chief Secretary regarding their associated benefits to the artisans.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary interacted with various beneficiaries covered under different schemes. He distributed hearing aid, wheel chairs among specially abled persons.

He also distributed approval certificates for dairy units, mushroom, api culture, embroidery, agriculture units. He handed over the keys of subsidised tractors and other machinery related to agriculture and allied activities among the approved beneficiaries covered under the scheme.