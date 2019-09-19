CS emphasizes on close monitoring of development works in forest areas

FAC clears 48 cases

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 19: Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) headed by Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam in its 115th meeting held in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar cleared 48 proposals regarding use of 137 hectares of forest land for various projects of public importance in road, railway, drinking water, power and education sectors on specified terms and conditions.

It would be relevant to mention that this is the highest ever number of proposals cleared in an FAC meeting during the past 3 years. Out of 48 proposals, 29 proposals were cleared in road sector, 9 proposals in power sector, 3 proposals for border roads, 2 proposals each for PHE, Army, BSF and one proposal each for Railway & School Education.

Financial Commissioner, Finance, Financial Commiss-ioner Revenue, Commissioner/ Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, Commissioner/ Secretary, School Education Department, Commissioner/ Secretary PWD (R&B), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K/ Director Soil and Water Conservation Department, J&K, Director Environment and Remote Sensing Department, J&K, Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, Chief Conservator of Forests/ Member Secretary FAC, Environmentalist Dr S P Dutta, other senior officers of Forest and PMGSY and representatives of User Agencies participated in the meeting.

In the road sector, the proposals cleared include four proposals of PWD for construction of roads at Shahdara Shariff, Nashla to Kanhal, Sikku to Jagota, and Choi to Mankote and 24 proposals of PMGSY for construction of roads at Reasi Arnas Road to Surman in Reasi Forest Division, Richwa Stage-I in Nowshera Forest Division, SerBala to Kasuri in Ramnagar Forest Division, Gatha to Dhalwali in Bhaderwah Forest Division, Balota to Barrian in Ramnagar Forest Division, Kansal to Kultan in Ramnagar Forest Division, Bharatgarh to Hardulivian in Samba Forest Division, Budhan to Karamkatha in Mahore Forest Division, Dhar to Korkhana in Billawar Forest Division, Ganjote to Phalni under Phase-X in Mahore Forest Division, Gran to Sukhalghati in Reasi Forest Division, Reasi Rajouri Road to Jardhi in Reasi Forest Division, Kainthgali to Kounti in Udhampur Forest Division, Masward in Anantnag Forest Division, Muttal to Upper Jangal Gali in Reasi Forest Division, Supply Morh Kainthgali to Jassakote in Udhampur Forest Division, Takya Magam to Pati Magam in Anantnag Forest Division, Katsu Gujjar Basti in Anantnag Forest Division, Rattanpur in Samba Forest Division, Uchapind to Trapper in Billawar Forest Division, Upper Samroli in Talad in Udhampur Forest Division, Shalnard in Anantnag Forest Division, Malti to Galiote in Udhampur Forest Division and Parkh Upper to Chanunta in Ramnagar Forest Division.

In the power sector, the proposals cleared include laying of Zainakote-Alusteng-Mirbazar transmission line in Sindh Forest Division, laying of 11 KV line under Soubhagya Scheme (Mohra Sorigali) in Udhampur Forest Division, laying of 11 KV line from Chicha to Surnoo for electrificiation of Chicha village of Tehsil Dachhan in Marwah Forest Division, laying of 11 KV line under PMDP, DDUGJY & RGGVY scheme (Mohra Saras Mongal of village Badhota) in Udhampur Forest Division, electrification works in Udhampur District under PMDP, DDUGJY, RGGVY in Udhampur Forest Division, laying of 11 KV line under PMDP, DDUGJY, RGGVY scheme (Mohra Ponekhtar and Madhyal) in Udhampur Forest Division, laying of 11 KV line under PMDP, DDUGJY & RGGVY scheme (Galiote Khad) in Udhampur Forest Division and 132 KV/DC transmission line from Ramban to Sangaldan in Social Forestry Division, Ramban.,

The proposals cleared also include one proposal of School Education Department for construction of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Bhalesh Bhaderwah, proposal of Northern Railways for approach road in Katra-Reasi section of USBRL Project, two proposals of PHE for construction of RCC impounding reservoir at Bakerwaal Kabar Yousmarg and Dubjen in Shopian.

While reiterating the directions on ensuring bare minimum felling of trees as far as possible, undertaking compensatory afforestation over alternate land in lieu of diversion of forest land and observance of other conditions, Chief Secretary asked the Forest department to ensure that the Monitoring Committees constituted for the purpose closely monitor the works being undertaken in the forest areas to ensure preservation of flora, fauna and undertaking afforestration activities.

Chief Secretary also asked the user agencies to ensure that saplings coming in the alignment of the projects are transplanted on time and monitored closely till their maturity into trees.